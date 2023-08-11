Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 48 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.42.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLCM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.