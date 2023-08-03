Beasley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.4…

Listen now to WTOP News

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its second quarter.

The Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 8 cents per share.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 98 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.36.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBGI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.