Beam Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Monday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period.

Beam Global shares have decreased 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.61, a fall of 46% in the last 12 months.

