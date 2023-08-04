Beacon Roofing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $153.8 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.66 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The roofing materials distributor posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Beacon Roofing shares have risen 61% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BECN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BECN

