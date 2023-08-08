Barrick Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $305 million. The…

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $2.83 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOLD

