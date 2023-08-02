Barrett: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $17…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $17 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.47 per share.

The human resources management company posted revenue of $264.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.91 billion.

Barrett shares have declined 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $90.97, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

