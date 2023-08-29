Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.64 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.64 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.64 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.06 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have declined roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BNS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.