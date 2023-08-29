Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.09 billion. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.09 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.08 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.37 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.94 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

Bank of Montreal shares have dropped slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15% in the last 12 months.

