Bandwidth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its second quarter.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $145.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Bandwidth said it expects revenue in the range of $148 million to $150 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $588 million to $592 million.

Bandwidth shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.90, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

