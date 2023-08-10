Bancolombia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Bancolombia SA (CIB) on Wednesday reported net income of $330.1 million in…

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Bancolombia SA (CIB) on Wednesday reported net income of $330.1 million in its second quarter.

The Medellin, Colombia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.45 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.59 billion, topping Street forecasts.

