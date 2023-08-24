Banco Macro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $191.3 million.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of $2.69 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $840.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

Banco Macro shares have climbed 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 67% in the last 12 months.

