Banco Bradesco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $811.5 million.

The bank, based in Osasco, Brazil, said it had earnings of 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $9.83 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.83 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

