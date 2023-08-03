Bally’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corporation (BALY) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $25.7 million,…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corporation (BALY) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $25.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The hotel casino operator posted revenue of $606.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $613 million.

Bally’s expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion.

Bally’s shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 29% in the last 12 months.

