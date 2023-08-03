Ball: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $173 million,…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $173 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $3.57 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.81 billion.

Ball shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BALL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BALL

