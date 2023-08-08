Bain Capital Specialty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $29.2…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $29.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 60 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $75.7 million in the period.

Bain Capital Specialty shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.98, a climb of 2.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCSF

