Baidu Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $718 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $3.11 per share.

The web search company posted revenue of $4.7 billion in the period.

Baidu Inc. shares have increased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

