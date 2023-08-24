Backyard Pool Ideas On a Budget

Backyard pools are the ultimate escapism: They offer hot-weather relief and make any home feel like a vacation. But adding…

Backyard pools are the ultimate escapism: They offer hot-weather relief and make any home feel like a vacation. But adding a new one can come with a sizable price tag, depending on what you want to install and the addition of creature comforts like upscale lighting or lavish landscaping.

Although cost is something to consider, a backyard oasis with a pool and all the extras can become a reality for many homeowners. How do you afford this luxury? Experts say it is easier than you may expect, if you are willing to do some of the work and look for ways to keep your pool on budget.

How Much Does a Backyard Pool Cost?

“Homeowners should work with a certified pool professional to discuss pool size, style and amenities to fit their budget and space,” says Charlie Claffey, owner and general manager of Claffey Pools in Southlake, Texas.

He says pool professionals can meet your cost goals if they know what you want and you talk about it in advance.

“It is very important to be open and honest about the budget. A trusted, certified and experienced builder works best in an open communication environment and will be both creative and budget-conscious,” says Claffey, who is also chairman of the board at the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance.

On average, an in-ground pool costs between $80 to $250 per square foot, or $25,000 to $100,000 total depending on the size and materials, according to project estimator website HomeGuide. Less costly options are fiberglass and vinyl above-ground swimming pools as well as small plunge or lap pools. But they typically don’t last as long as a traditional concrete in-ground pool.

The average in-ground pool can cost between $50,000 to $60,000, due to the extensive construction required for installation.

“The cost of permits, excavation, plumbing and materials all contribute to the total expense and vary depending on the size, shape and location of the pool,” says Kim Tokarski, category director for pool-lifestyle products pool and spa care brand Leslie’s in Phoenix.

Alternatively, most above-ground pools range from $1,000 to $5,000 and are significantly easier to install, Tokarski says, which keeps their price tag low.

“Above-ground pools come in two types: hard-sided and soft-sided. Hard-sided above-ground pools are usually made of steel, aluminum or resin and can last for decades when well cared for,” Tokarski says. “Soft-sided pools are slightly less durable and typically have a shorter lifespan.”

How to Keep Your Budget Afloat

Here are some ways homeowners can keep costs low when considering a backyard pool or spa, according to experts.

Go with an above-ground pool kit. Tokarski says handy homeowners with helpful friends can install these kits in a single weekend. This process is easier if your backyard is already level, so you may have to consult with a contractor and have the ground prepped in advance, she adds. Another advantage of above-ground pools is the fact that, when they are empty, they can be moved around your yard with relative ease. “This allows you to test different locations before deciding on the best spot for your pool,” Tokarski says.

Get creative. Natural and container pools are newer options and are cost conscious, says Shri Ganeshram, CEO and founder of Awning, a short-term rental management company in San Francisco. “Natural pools are self-cleaning, use plants to filter the water and have this serene pond-like feel. A client of mine, a big nature enthusiast, went for one and turned his backyard into this wilderness retreat. There were dragonflies, birds, the whole deal.”

Container pools are typically made out of shipping containers and are a fun option as well, Ganeshram says. “They’re modular, durable, and, honestly, give such an edgy, industrial look. I was visiting a property with such a pool and honestly, the vibe was unmatched,” he says.

Build during the slower months. Timing the project to be done well ahead of the swimming season is the best advice to building affordably. “Projects that can be planned and built in slower production months will inherently be more affordable than projects that happen in the heaviest production months,” Claffey says.

Consider a sport-depth pool. Sport — sometimes known as play pools — range from 3 to 5 feet deep and, for the most part, create areas where standing and swimming are options. “Due to safety codes and standards, diving pools are typically a bigger footprint with more water, which leads to more materials and increased costs to maintain good water chemistry,” Claffey says.

Think about a splash pad. Compared to traditional pools, splash pads offer a safe and engaging option for families with young children, says Marshal Davis, a former pool-business owner in Houston, Texas. “They are generally less expensive to install and maintain, requiring no costly fencing or ongoing water treatment,” Davis says. “The lack of standing water also negates the need for lifeguards or constant adult supervision, making them an ideal low-maintenance option.”

Go with a smaller option. A typical shape, such as a small rectangular pool, may be more affordable and better for small spaces. “Plunge pools, also known as cocktail pools, are prefect for those on a budget. These smaller pools can fit in tight spaces and don’t need a lot of water, meaning they cost less to build,” says Israel-based interior designer David Mason.

Opt for low-maintenance landscaping.Native plants require less water and care. Use mulch to retain moisture and suppress weeds. Also, consider LED lighting for the pool and surrounding areas because it is cost effective and creates beautiful ambiance. “While landscaping can elevate aesthetics, it’s wise to approach this aspect judiciously,” says Mark Bearak, principal at dtls.Archtecture and an adjunct assistant professor of architecture at Columbia University in New York. “Begin with a modest design, and remember that upgrades can always be added in the future.”

Trim the extras. Bearak says you can avoid higher-end amenities, such as automatic covers, infinity edges or underwater speakers, to ensure your pool stays on budget. “While amenities can enhance the pool experience, they often come with additional costs,” Bearak says. You also can buy secondhand furniture and accessories, which can provide much-needed shade or places to sit without the large price tag.

Set up regular maintenance. If you take care of your pool regularly, it will cost you less in the long run, pool and spa experts agree. Clean the pool regularly. Maintain the proper water chemistry. Address minor problems early so they don’t escalate. Also, use quality textiles on your furniture, like fade-resistant fabrics, to keep the rest of your pool area looking good for years to come.

Budget-friendly pools and spas are just as relaxing as those that come with high price tags, says Raf Michalowski, an interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture.

“A smartly designed pool can look amazing and provide plenty of opportunities for entertaining,” Michalowski says.

