Babcock & Wilcox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $305.2 million in the period.

Babcock & Wilcox shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.25, a decrease of 36% in the last 12 months.

