B2Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $80.4 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $470.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.31. A year ago, they were trading at $3.43.

