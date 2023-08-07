Axsome: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $67.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $67.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.54. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.24 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.2 million.

Axsome shares have decreased 4.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 70% in the last 12 months.

