AxoGen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Monday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $38.2 million in the period.

AxoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $154 million to $159 million.

AxoGen shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.28, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.

