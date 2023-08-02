Axcelis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $61.6 million.…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $61.6 million.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The semiconductor services company posted revenue of $274 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Axcelis said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million.

Axcelis shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $189.01, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACLS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.