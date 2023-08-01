Aware: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The biometrics software provider posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.74. A year ago, they were trading at $2.13.

