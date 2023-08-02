Live Radio
Avista: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Avista: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 6:21 AM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $17.5 million.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $379.9 million in the period.

Avista expects full-year earnings to be $2.27 to $2.47 per share.

Avista shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

