Avantax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Avantax, Inc. (AVTA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The owner of TaxAct tax prep software and the HD Vest financial services firm posted revenue of $186.9 million in the period.

Avantax expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.22 to $1.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $753 million to $756 million.

Avantax shares have dropped 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.95, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.

