Avadel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $64.4 million in its…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $64.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 70 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 million.

Avadel shares have risen 89% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVDL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVDL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.