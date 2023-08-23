Autodesk: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $222 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $222 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.97 to $2.03. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.66.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.4 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.27 billion.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.49 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.46 billion.

Autodesk shares have risen 9.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $204.65, a drop of 4% in the last 12 months.

