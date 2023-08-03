Aurinia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.4 million.

Aurinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $150 million to $160 million.

Aurinia shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUPH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.