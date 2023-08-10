AudioEye: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period.

AudioEye expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.8 million to $7.9 million.

AudioEye shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.73, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.

