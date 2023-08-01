AudioCodes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.1 million. The…

The Lod, Israel-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $60 million in the period.

AudioCodes shares have declined 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 59% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUDC

