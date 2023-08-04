Audacy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Audacy, Inc. (AUDA) on Friday reported a loss of $125.8 million in its second…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Audacy, Inc. (AUDA) on Friday reported a loss of $125.8 million in its second quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $26.64 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The radio broadcasting company posted revenue of $298.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.25. A year ago, they were trading at $20.75.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUDA

