AU Optronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — AU Optronics Corp. (AUOTY) on Friday reported a loss of $156.6 million…

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — AU Optronics Corp. (AUOTY) on Friday reported a loss of $156.6 million in its second quarter.

The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The LCD screen manufacturer posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period.

AU Optronics shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUOTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUOTY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.