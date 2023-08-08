Atrion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Allen, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.73.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $43.8 million in the period.
Atrion shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $557, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRI
