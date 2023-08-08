Atrion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.6 million. On…

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allen, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.73.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $43.8 million in the period.

Atrion shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $557, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.