Atrion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Atrion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 4:08 PM

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allen, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.73.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $43.8 million in the period.

Atrion shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $557, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRI

