Atmus Filtration: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Wednesday reported profit of $46.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The industrial filtration product company posted revenue of $413.6 million in the period.

Atmus Filtration expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion.

