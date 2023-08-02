Atmos: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $137.8 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $137.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 94 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The natural gas utility posted revenue of $662.7 million in the period.

Atmos expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $6.10 per share.

Atmos shares have climbed slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $121.48, an increase of 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATO

