Atlantic American: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.
The insurance company posted revenue of $49.2 million in the period.
The company’s shares closed at $1.87. A year ago, they were trading at $2.99.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAME
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.