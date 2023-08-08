Aterian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.8 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $35.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Aterian said it expects revenue in the range of $32.5 million to $37.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 39 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.98.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATER

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.