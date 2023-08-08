Atara Biotherapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $71.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $957,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.27. A year ago, they were trading at $3.63.

