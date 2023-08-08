Assured Guaranty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $125…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $125 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 60 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $360 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $206 million.

Assured Guaranty shares have increased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $62.63, a rise of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGO

