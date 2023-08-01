Assurant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $156.3 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $156.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.90. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.89 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.73 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.75 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

Assurant shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 19%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $135.04, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

