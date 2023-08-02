AssetMark Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Concord, California-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $183.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184 million.

AssetMark Financial shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.64, a climb of 45% in the last 12 months.

