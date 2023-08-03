Assertio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8.5 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $41 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.6 million.

Assertio shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.35, a climb of 48% in the last 12 months.

