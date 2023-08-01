Aspen Technology: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $27.3…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $27.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $320.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $324.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $107.8 million, or $1.67 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

Aspen Technology shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $180.71, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

