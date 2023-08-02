Aspen Aerogels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.4 million…

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

The Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $48.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.1 million.

Aspen Aerogels expects a full-year loss of $1.21 to $1.07 per share, with revenue in the range of $200 million to $250 million.

Aspen Aerogels shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.43, a drop of 49% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPN

