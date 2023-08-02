Ashford: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Inc. (AINC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.6 million, after reporting…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Inc. (AINC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.56. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were $1.57 per share.

The asset management company serving the hospitality industry posted revenue of $192.7 million in the period.

Ashford shares have fallen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.20, a decrease of 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AINC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AINC

