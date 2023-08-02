Live Radio
Ashford Hospitality Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 5:02 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $28.5 million, or 78 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $30.3 million, or 88 cents per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $375.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

