Ascent Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $14.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $1.44 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 37 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $60.7 million in the period.

Ascent Industries shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.61, a decrease of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACNT