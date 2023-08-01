Artisan Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $53.6 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $53.6 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 71 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $242.9 million in the period.

Artisan Partners shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $41.23, an increase of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APAM

