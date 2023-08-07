Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Monday reported a loss of $102.9 million…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Monday reported a loss of $102.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $15.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.2 million.

Arrowhead Research shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $30.82, a fall of 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARWR

