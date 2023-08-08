Arrow Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6 million.

The Glens Falls, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $46.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Arrow Financial shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AROW

